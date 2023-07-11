Open Menu

37th MCMC Delegation Visits Divisional Headquarters Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The 37th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC), National Institute of Management Islamabad Participants Officers Tuesday visited Divisional Headquarters Abbottabad during Inland Study Tour.

Commissioner Hazara Division Amir Sultan Tareen welcomed the participants and briefed the visiting delegation. At the same time, Additional Deputy Commissioner Jibril Raza gave a detailed briefing regarding Hazara Division and Divisional Headquarters Abbottabad.

During the briefing, the ADC discussed the geographical features of the region, health, education, provision of services to the citizens, revenue services, one window operation, computerization of land records, major hydropower projects including Dasu Hydropower Project (DHPP), Diamir Bhasha Dam, Suki Kanari and Balakot Hydropower Project and highlighted various issues regarding the challenges faced by the administration.

While talking about the city improvement project, Commissioner Hazara said that under-construction developmental schemes include a complete change of clean drinking water system, solid waste management, construction of pedestrian paths inside the market, the uplifting, establishment of Shirwan Park, conversion of dumping site in Salhad into Park would bring a change.

The Amir Sultan informed the participants in detail about the opening of Thandiani Road and new opportunities for tourism in the region, he reiterated that the district administration is taking all possible steps for the development of tourism and the construction of Havelian Langra Bypass Road which has improved tourism as well as traffic control within the city.

Apart from this, the ADC discussed the effects of an increase in population and infrastructure and possible solutions, implementation of building plans, illegal housing societies, the importance of the KP SUP project, prevention of illegal mining and unruly construction, improvement of housing society rules, reduction in groundwater level, provision of clean drinking water to citizens in future, measures to prevent urban flooding during recent rains in Abbottabad and overall performance of all departments of Hazara Division.

