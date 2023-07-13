37th MCMC under training officers of NIM Islamabad visit different offices of KP

The under-training officers of the 37th Mid Career Management Course (MCMC) of the National Institute of Management (NIM), Islamabad here Thursday visited different offices at Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The under-training officers of the 37th Mid Career Management Course (MCMC) of the National Institute of Management (NIM), Islamabad here Thursday visited different offices at Peshawar.

The participants were briefed by Special Secretary of Planning and Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in detail regarding the administrative affairs and ongoing development projects in the province besides the merged tribal districts.

Later on, the delegation visited the office of IGP KP at Central Police Office where the under-training officers were given a detailed briefing about the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the KP police.

The participants also visited Regional Tax Office Peshawar where Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue briefed them about the revenue collection.

Earlier, the participants of 37th MCMC also visited Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Peshawar Museum and Model Collect orate.

The 37th MCMC officers were on a visit to people on an inland study tour led by DS NIM, Mohtarma Semi Khan.

The under-training officers belonged to the Pakistan Administrative Service, Information Service, Foreign Service, Inland Revenue Service, Audit and Accounts Service, Intelligence Bureau, Commerce and Trade Group, Election Commission, board of Investment and Planning and Works.