Open Menu

37th MCMC Under Training Officers Of NIM Islamabad Visit Different Offices Of KP

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 10:40 PM

37th MCMC under training officers of NIM Islamabad visit different offices of KP

The under-training officers of the 37th Mid Career Management Course (MCMC) of the National Institute of Management (NIM), Islamabad here Thursday visited different offices at Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The under-training officers of the 37th Mid Career Management Course (MCMC) of the National Institute of Management (NIM), Islamabad here Thursday visited different offices at Peshawar.

The participants were briefed by Special Secretary of Planning and Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in detail regarding the administrative affairs and ongoing development projects in the province besides the merged tribal districts.

Later on, the delegation visited the office of IGP KP at Central Police Office where the under-training officers were given a detailed briefing about the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the KP police.

The participants also visited Regional Tax Office Peshawar where Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue briefed them about the revenue collection.

Earlier, the participants of 37th MCMC also visited Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Peshawar Museum and Model Collect orate.

The 37th MCMC officers were on a visit to people on an inland study tour led by DS NIM, Mohtarma Semi Khan.

The under-training officers belonged to the Pakistan Administrative Service, Information Service, Foreign Service, Inland Revenue Service, Audit and Accounts Service, Intelligence Bureau, Commerce and Trade Group, Election Commission, board of Investment and Planning and Works.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Almost 30% of Spaniards Ready to Vote for Incumben ..

Almost 30% of Spaniards Ready to Vote for Incumbent Prime Minister at Snap Elect ..

4 minutes ago
 China Slams Germany for Politicizing Taiwan, Hong ..

China Slams Germany for Politicizing Taiwan, Hong Kong in New Strategic Policy

4 minutes ago
 European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions ..

European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions When it Comes to Grain Deal

8 minutes ago
 Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

15 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats t ..

US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats to Integrity of Guatemala's Ele ..

15 minutes ago
 US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for ..

US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya - State Dept.

22 minutes ago
Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

22 minutes ago
 Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due ..

Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due to Strategic Location - Stolt ..

22 minutes ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha Mehmood

22 minutes ago
 One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

22 minutes ago
 UAE, France review growing economic cooperation

UAE, France review growing economic cooperation

54 minutes ago
 Inter-American Development Bank backs IRENA&#039;s ..

Inter-American Development Bank backs IRENA&#039;s ETAF with potential investmen ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan