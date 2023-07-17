37th mid-career management course officers pay visit to Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The 37th mid-career management course officers on Monday visited Dera Ismail Khan as part of an inland study tour to explore more about the historical city.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Tariq Mehmood and Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Farhan Ahmed welcomed the guests at a ceremony held here at a local hotel, said a press release.

Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed gave a detailed briefing about the history, population, resources, tourism, agriculture, industries, security situation, geography etc of Dera Ismail Khan City.

They were told that Dera Ismail Khan was a historical city situated on a geographic location with a population of about 1.7 million.

He said that Dera Ismail Khan had two National Assembly seats, four sugar mills, one textile and eight flour mills.

The CPEC route connects the district up to Yarik.

He said popular souvenirs here included dates, Paniyala mangoes, and Sanghar seedless lemons.

About the tourism potential of the district, the AC said Sheikh Badin was one of the famous places.

He also said the district which was considered a sensitive district during Muharram which was badly hit by a flood in 2022 floods wreaked havoc with houses, infrastructure, and crops.

The flood also rendered many people homeless and the district administration was focusing on the rehabilitation of the affected areas.

He said the administration was rebuilding infrastructure, especially the repair of the CRBC canal to meet the agricultural needs of the region.

During the presentation, a question and answer session was also held during which, in response to a question related to Gomal Zam Dam, the Assistant Commissioner said that the completion of the Gomal Zam Command Area Project would bring about a green revolution.

He said construction of Warran Canal and other small and large canals was in progress.

In response to another question, it was said that Muharram processions passed through the inner city for which timely arrangements and security plans had been made to ensure peace and security.

On the question related to the CRBC Canal, it was said that the CRBC Canal and Rudkohi were very important to meet agricultural needs.

During the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad also welcomed all the guests and expressed hope that a visit to Dera Ismail Khan would prove useful.

On this occasion, Deputy Director Social Welfare Department, Balochistan Province, Saeeda Manan, presented a commemorative shield to the officers of District Administration, Dera Ismail Khan.