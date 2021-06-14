37th National Hifz o Qirat competition to commence on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Some 30 cash prizes worth Rs 1.8 million and merit certificates would be distributed among the winners of 37th National Hifz o Qirat competition which is set to start here under the auspices of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday.

A spokesman of the ministry said in a statement that the three day Hifz e Quran and Husn e Qirat competition (June 15-17) would be culminated on Thursday. The winners of the national level competition would be sent abroad to represent the country in the ensuing international Hifz o Qirat completion.

Some 70 Quarra have been selected from four provinces including from Pakistan Army, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to participate in the ten categories competition.

The successful candidates including men, women and children at the tehsil, district and provincial levels have been invited to Islamabad to participate in the competition. Men, women and children will participate the competition.

The judges of the competition will be Qari Muhammad Akhlaq Madani, Qari Akbar Naeemi, Qari Muhammad Wajahat Raza and Hafiz Abdul Hanan Hamid.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri will distribute the prizes among the winners on Thursday.