UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

37th National Hifz O Qirat Competition To Commence On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

37th National Hifz o Qirat competition to commence on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Some 30 cash prizes worth Rs 1.8 million and merit certificates would be distributed among the winners of 37th National Hifz o Qirat competition which is set to start here under the auspices of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday.

A spokesman of the ministry said in a statement that the three day Hifz e Quran and Husn e Qirat competition (June 15-17) would be culminated on Thursday. The winners of the national level competition would be sent abroad to represent the country in the ensuing international Hifz o Qirat completion.

Some 70 Quarra have been selected from four provinces including from Pakistan Army, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to participate in the ten categories competition.

The successful candidates including men, women and children at the tehsil, district and provincial levels have been invited to Islamabad to participate in the competition. Men, women and children will participate the competition.

The judges of the competition will be Qari Muhammad Akhlaq Madani, Qari Akbar Naeemi, Qari Muhammad Wajahat Raza and Hafiz Abdul Hanan Hamid.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri will distribute the prizes among the winners on Thursday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Army Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir June Women From Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

Budget ignores most pressing problems: Mian Zahid ..

24 minutes ago

Punjab govt announces to establish ‘Punjab Panah ..

25 minutes ago

Punjab govt presents Rs2653bn budget amid roaring ..

37 minutes ago

SEHA advances medical education, training, and dev ..

59 minutes ago

39,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

IRENA and Morocco sign strategic partnership

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.