Open Menu

38 Arrested, 54 Cases Registered Over Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 12:20 PM

38 arrested, 54 cases registered over profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider intensified price control measures following the Chief Minister’s directives and arrested 38 individuals besides registering 54 cases against them during last 24 hours in the city.

In an effort to ensure the sale of essential commodities at prescribed rates, stringent monitoring underway across the city and Price Control Magistrates were conducting rigorous operations.

The officers checked 1872 locations and found 138 violations within the last 24 hours, as confirmed by DC Lahore, Rafia Haider and added that fines totaling Rs 140000 imposed while 4 locations sealed due to severe violations.

DC emphasized zero tolerance on profiteering as per directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and she urged the Price Control Magistrates to remain proactive, strict legal action to follow if found negligent.

Effective actions by Price Control teams aimed at providing relief to the public, DC Lahore Rafia Haider also advised public to check prices on the Price Check app before making purchases and in case of any profiteering, contact Punjab Chief Minister Helpline or tag us on social media.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Social Media Sale Price

Recent Stories

Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to a ..

Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Collective efforts are required to ensure gender p ..

Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

14 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

17 hours ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

18 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

1 day ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

2 days ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

2 days ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

2 days ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan