38 Arrested, 54 Cases Registered Over Profiteering
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 12:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider intensified price control measures following the Chief Minister’s directives and arrested 38 individuals besides registering 54 cases against them during last 24 hours in the city.
In an effort to ensure the sale of essential commodities at prescribed rates, stringent monitoring underway across the city and Price Control Magistrates were conducting rigorous operations.
The officers checked 1872 locations and found 138 violations within the last 24 hours, as confirmed by DC Lahore, Rafia Haider and added that fines totaling Rs 140000 imposed while 4 locations sealed due to severe violations.
DC emphasized zero tolerance on profiteering as per directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and she urged the Price Control Magistrates to remain proactive, strict legal action to follow if found negligent.
Effective actions by Price Control teams aimed at providing relief to the public, DC Lahore Rafia Haider also advised public to check prices on the Price Check app before making purchases and in case of any profiteering, contact Punjab Chief Minister Helpline or tag us on social media.
