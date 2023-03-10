38 arrested with 555 kites,drugs,weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Friday, in a crackdown, arrested 27 accused for kite-flying in the city.

Police Spokesman Qaiser Awan said Umar, Asad, Anwar, Haris, Sohail, Shakeel, Raheel, Rehman, Raouf, Shahid, Junaid,Jamsheed, Waris,Wasim,Muneeb, Manzar, Mutawakil, Munawer, Saeed, Waheed, Amir, Anjum, Waqas,Tariq and others were arrested.

Police also recovered 555 kites and four string rolls from them.

Meanwhile, police arrested Shehbaz, Shaheen, Nasir, Naveed, Umair, Abid, Sanaullha ,Tasawer, Wasif, Majeed and Ahmed besides recovering 1.5 kg hashish, seven pistols, nineguns, five Kalashnikovs, 134 rounds, and 345 liters of liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.