UrduPoint.com

38 Beggars Moved To Panagah For Counselling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2022 | 05:40 PM

38 beggars moved to panagah for counselling

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The anti-beggary squads detained 38 more professional beggars including women from different parts of the city during the last two days and shifted them to panagah (shelter home) for counselling.

Official sources said here Sunday that 15 male and 23 women were detained from Sargodha Road, Allied Mor, Chenab Chowk, Station Chowk, Jhang Road, D-Ground, Samundri Road, Jarranwala Road and other public places.

They all were shifted to panagarh near the general bus stand where they would be provided counselling for leaving the profession besides providing them with meals.

Sources said that cases were also being registered against habitual beggars.

Related Topics

Road Male Jhang Sargodha Samundri Women Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

8 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

22 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.