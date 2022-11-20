38 beggars moved to panagah for counselling

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The anti-beggary squads detained 38 more professional beggars including women from different parts of the city during the last two days and shifted them to panagah (shelter home) for counselling.

Official sources said here Sunday that 15 male and 23 women were detained from Sargodha Road, Allied Mor, Chenab Chowk, Station Chowk, Jhang Road, D-Ground, Samundri Road, Jarranwala Road and other public places.

They all were shifted to panagarh near the general bus stand where they would be provided counselling for leaving the profession besides providing them with meals.

Sources said that cases were also being registered against habitual beggars.