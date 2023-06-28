Open Menu

38 Commercial Vehicles Impounded For Overcharging

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 03:50 PM

38 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :District administration has impounded 38 commercial vehicles for charging extra fare from passengers during a special crackdown launched by the district administration and district regional transport authority (RTA) across the district here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir, the district regional transport authority led by Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin launched a special crackdown against the transporters charging extra fare from passengers.

The team impounded 38 commercial vehicles and imposed a fine of over Rs 100,000 on the transporters while returned Rs 72,000 to passengers.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that no one would be allowed to charge extra fare from passengers. He said that as per directives of the deputy commissioner, special teams have been formed to continue crackdown during Eid-Ul-Adha.

