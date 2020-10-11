UrduPoint.com
38% Construction Work Of Mangi Dam Completed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 02:10 PM

38% construction work of Mangi Dam completed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Around 38 percent of the construction work of Mangi Dam at a cost of Rs 9334 million has done to ensure the provision of drinking water in the areas of Balochistan.

The feasibility report of Burj Aziz Khan Dam, Babar Kachh Dam and Halak Storage Dam projects is being prepared which would provide clean drinking water to Quetta city and surrounding areas.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government said the government had allocated Rs 14,467 million for the execution of 98 ongoing projects of PHE department while 491 new projects costing Rs 8151 million were also included in the current year's Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

He said these schemes included Kahchi Plain Water Supply Scheme Phase II, CDWA Project with Solar System Phase II, Solarization of 250 Water Supply Schemes, Collection of Bills and Establishment of Software and Computer Cell for Consumer Database, Drinking Water Feasibility study for construction of small and medium sized dams, completion of Quetta Water Supply and Environment Project scheme, installation of water supply scheme and filtration plants and establishment of water quality and surveillance system.

Balochistan cabinet likely to approve the 'Balocistan Water Act 2020' in its next meeting to ensure clean drinking water to people of the province, he said.

The government was working to convert 250 water Tube-wells on solar technology in the province to save energy, besides boosting water supply in the area.

The official said that it has been decided to make Public health Engineering's (PHE) Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) mandatory for installation of tube-wells in Quetta.

The government had to make functional the Water treatment plant at Sabzal road to ensure provision of purified drinking water to the local.

With the completion of these projects water issue would be resolved in the province.

The official said, "The province is facing acute water shortage as the previous government did nothing for this sector." He said resolving water issue was top priority of the incumbent government.

He added that steps would be taken to achieve the target and to ensure availability of safe drinking water to the people of the province.

APP/umr /395

