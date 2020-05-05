38 corona-positive patients under treatment in General Hospital

Thirty-eight corona patients are under treatment in Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad (GMA) where the condition of two was stated to be critical

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) : Thirty-eight corona patients are under treatment in Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad (GMA) where the condition of two was stated to be critical.

Medical Superintendent General Hospital GMA Dr Ejaz Akhtar while talking to APP on Tuesday said that 54 patients were brought to general hospital where their corona tests were conducted.

Of whom, 38 patients were found positive with coronavirus while the reports of 16 patients has yet to received.

The condition of two patients was stated to be critical.