38 Criminals Arrested During Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2023 | 04:50 PM

38 criminals arrested during crackdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 38 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested three notorious proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The police have also apprehended a court absconder during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, six drug peddlers were arrested with 95 litre liquor and Hashish while three illegal weapon holders were arrested with three pistols and rounds, police sources added.

Police have also apprehended four gamblers and recovered stake money and gambling material from them while three drivers were held for over speeding, four arrested for illegally refilling LPG and two other outlaws held over tenant act violations.

During the crackdown, eight professional beggars were arrested by the police while four other criminals were also apprehended.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.

