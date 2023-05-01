38 criminals arrested during crackdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 38 criminals during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested two notorious proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The police have also apprehended two court absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, four drug peddlers and an illegal weapon holder were arrested with 33 litre liquor, 4500 gram Hemp, one pistol and rounds respectively.

Police have also apprehended 26 kite sellers with kites and chemical string while two others were held for illegally refilling LPG.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.