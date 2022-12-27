UrduPoint.com

38 Criminals Arrested In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2022 | 11:00 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Sargodha Police on Tuesday early morning launched a crack down against criminals under the jurisdictions of City, Sadar, Bhalwal, Sillanwali, Shah Nikdur, Kot Momin and Jhal Chakian police stations to nabbed the wanted and most wanted criminals in Sargodha.

According to a statement issued by police spokesman, Safder Shiekh, in the crack down, the police had arrested 38 criminals and recovered 300 liters of liquor, 290 empty bottles of wine, 987 grams of hashish, unearthed three working distilleries,14 pistols, 03 repeaters and 178 bullets from their possessions.

District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Tariq Aziz said that operations on daily basis against criminals would continue till the elimination of crime.

