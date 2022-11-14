38 'criminals' held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 38 criminals and recovered drugs as well as illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 38 criminals and recovered drugs as well as illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the police, raiding teams nabbed three proclaimed offenders and 20 drug pushers and recovered 3.

6-kg hashish and 656 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held five gamblers and recovered Rs8,210 stake money from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested 10 people and recovered 10 pistols and a number of bullets from them.