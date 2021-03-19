38 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Police Friday arrested 38 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during last 24 hours. According to police, raiding teams nabbed three proclaimed offenders (POs) and 13 drug-pushers and recovered 1.

7-kg hashish and 249-litre liquor from them.

The police also arrested 15 gamblers with stake money of Rs 6,110.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested seven persons and recovered five pistols, one repeater, one gun and a number of bullets from them.