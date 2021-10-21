UrduPoint.com

38 'criminals' Held, Drugs, Weapons Seized

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 06:40 PM

38 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized

Police Thursday arrested 38 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Police Thursday arrested 38 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, the raiding teams nabbed 14 drug pushers and recovered 5.3-kg hashish and 108 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held 17 gamblers and recovered Rs 12,450 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 7 persons and recovered 6 pistols, one Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

Brazil, UAE can collaborate on vaccines for COVID, ..

Brazil, UAE can collaborate on vaccines for COVID, future pandemics: Brazilian M ..

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi energy sector to achieve sustainable dev ..

Abu Dhabi energy sector to achieve sustainable development: Awaidha Al Marar

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo attracts over 100, ..

Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo attracts over 100,000 visitors in 18 days

17 minutes ago
 PHICP to invest Rs 53 billion in Punjab for povert ..

PHICP to invest Rs 53 billion in Punjab for poverty alleviation

2 minutes ago
 Fake SI held, extortion money recovered

Fake SI held, extortion money recovered

2 minutes ago
 Three die as school van plunged in ravine

Three die as school van plunged in ravine

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.