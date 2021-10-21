38 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized

Police Thursday arrested 38 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Police Thursday arrested 38 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, the raiding teams nabbed 14 drug pushers and recovered 5.3-kg hashish and 108 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held 17 gamblers and recovered Rs 12,450 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 7 persons and recovered 6 pistols, one Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.