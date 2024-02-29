38 Criminals Held During Crackdown
Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested 38 criminals besides recovering drug and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district on Thursday.
According to police sources, police launched a crackdown across the district against criminals and arrested nine proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.
The police also arrested sic court absconders during the crackdown.
Meanwhile, five drug peddlers and three illegal weapon holders were apprehended with 80 litre liquor, 530 grams of Hashish, three pistols and rounds. The police also arrested four power pilferers, two drivers and nine kite sellers with 1235 kites and chemical thread.
Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RDA issues notice to owner of illegal housing scheme Olive Dale Farm Houses2 minutes ago
-
Suki Kanari Hydropower project Kagha successfully commences water storage2 minutes ago
-
Training on first aid, fire safety held for students, staff12 minutes ago
-
Matric annual exams to start on Mar 1; RBISE finalizes all arrangements12 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against profiteers ahead of Ramazan12 minutes ago
-
Khyber district completes preparations for polio Campaign12 minutes ago
-
Cardiology institute DG Khan great blessing for the region, says Commissioner12 minutes ago
-
15 'criminals' arrested12 minutes ago
-
Rs 42m being spent on construction of new E- registration office12 minutes ago
-
CTD obtains convictions for 9 terror suspects12 minutes ago
-
Two petrol pumps fined22 minutes ago
-
Resolving citizens’ complaints promptly priority of Federal Ombudsman: IO22 minutes ago