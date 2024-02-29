38 criminals held during crackdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested 38 criminals besides recovering drug and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district on Thursday.

According to police sources, police launched a crackdown across the district against criminals and arrested nine proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The police also arrested sic court absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, five drug peddlers and three illegal weapon holders were apprehended with 80 litre liquor, 530 grams of Hashish, three pistols and rounds. The police also arrested four power pilferers, two drivers and nine kite sellers with 1235 kites and chemical thread.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.