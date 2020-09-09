38 criminals held in faisalabad

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 38 criminals including 4 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 38 criminals including 4 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

The police arrested 10 drug traffickers and recovered 2.

365 kg hashish and 40 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also arrested 17 gamblers with stake money of Rs 17200.

Similarly, the police arrested 7 illicit weapon holders and recovered 4 pistols, a rifle, a gun and a repeater from theirpossession during the same period.

Further investigation was underway.