UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

38 Depts Functioning Under Industries, Production Ministry Making Loss Of Rs20b Annually

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 11:01 PM

38 depts functioning under industries, production ministry making loss of Rs20b annually

The sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Friday sought details of 38 departments functioning under Ministry of Industries and Production making loss of Rs20 billion annually

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Friday sought details of 38 departments functioning under Ministry of Industries and Production making loss of Rs20 billion annually.

The committee headed by Senator Sherry Rehman was reviewing the audit paras against ministry of Industries and Production.

The committee expressed shock over the unspent grants of the ministry.

Aamir Ashraf Khawaja, secretary Ministry of Industries and Production while briefing the committee on functioning of the ministry and its attached department, told the committee that there are 38 different departments attached with the ministry.

The department are non functional and non productive, remarked Senator Sherry Rehman adding the ministry did not audit these departments for ten years.

The reason appears to be an administrative in nature, however the ministry will have to show some action in this regard, otherwise it will be tantamount to a white-collar crime, she remarked.

The officials, however, failed to satisfy the members of the committee upon which convener remarked that the ministry has no plan to clear the mess.

She said the PAC is a forum not to brush the wrongdoings of departments but to hold them accountable for spending public money.

The impression is that the ministry does not want to respond to these objections, remarked the convener adding that the ministry will have to change its attitude.

The audit officials informed the committee that all the units of export processing zones are closed.

The secretary admitted before the committee the situation is not encouraging.

He said there are 38 attached departments of the ministry of industries, making loss of Rs20 billion every year.

He said the government is trying hard to turn around Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and Utility Stores Corporation (USC) into a profitable entity.

The audit officials briefed the committee that while misusing the authority, 21 employees of PSM were allotted more than one house in Steel Town whereas total 3,500 employees had applied for house facility.

Officials of the PSM responded that the management got vacated 14 houses whereas 11 houses are yet be vacated but the occupants are paying rent of both the houses in their possession.

The committee seeking report pended the audit report till next meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sherry Rehman Rent Money All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Syria FM Says Will Agree With UN Chief on Date of ..

4 minutes ago

Syrian Minister to Meet UN Chief Friday to Agree o ..

4 minutes ago

Working Group on Repatriation of Russian Children ..

5 minutes ago

Any US-Kabul Deal to Justify Afghanistan's Occupat ..

5 minutes ago

Syria Foreign Minister Says Head of Constitutional ..

9 minutes ago

Congressional Democrats Accuse NRA of Giving Russi ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.