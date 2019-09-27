38 depts functioning under industries, production ministry making loss of Rs20b annually

The sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Friday sought details of 38 departments functioning under Ministry of Industries and Production making loss of Rs20 billion annually

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Friday sought details of 38 departments functioning under Ministry of Industries and Production making loss of Rs20 billion annually.

The committee headed by Senator Sherry Rehman was reviewing the audit paras against ministry of Industries and Production.

The committee expressed shock over the unspent grants of the ministry.

Aamir Ashraf Khawaja, secretary Ministry of Industries and Production while briefing the committee on functioning of the ministry and its attached department, told the committee that there are 38 different departments attached with the ministry.

The department are non functional and non productive, remarked Senator Sherry Rehman adding the ministry did not audit these departments for ten years.

The reason appears to be an administrative in nature, however the ministry will have to show some action in this regard, otherwise it will be tantamount to a white-collar crime, she remarked.

The officials, however, failed to satisfy the members of the committee upon which convener remarked that the ministry has no plan to clear the mess.

She said the PAC is a forum not to brush the wrongdoings of departments but to hold them accountable for spending public money.

The impression is that the ministry does not want to respond to these objections, remarked the convener adding that the ministry will have to change its attitude.

The audit officials informed the committee that all the units of export processing zones are closed.

The secretary admitted before the committee the situation is not encouraging.

He said there are 38 attached departments of the ministry of industries, making loss of Rs20 billion every year.

He said the government is trying hard to turn around Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and Utility Stores Corporation (USC) into a profitable entity.

The audit officials briefed the committee that while misusing the authority, 21 employees of PSM were allotted more than one house in Steel Town whereas total 3,500 employees had applied for house facility.

Officials of the PSM responded that the management got vacated 14 houses whereas 11 houses are yet be vacated but the occupants are paying rent of both the houses in their possession.

The committee seeking report pended the audit report till next meeting.