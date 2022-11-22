38 development schemes approved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) has approved 38 development schemes of highways, public health engineering and road construction, Local Government and Community Development and Municipal Committee in the division.

The approval was given in a meeting held with Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz in the chair, here on Tuesday.

Director Development Dr Naveed Iftikhar Olakh briefed the meeting about the development schemes. The commissioner directed the officers concerned to speed up departmental work and monitor the construction work.