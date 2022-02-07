38 died, 3338 more test COVID-19 positive during past 24 hrs

The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 89192 with 3338 more people tested positive for the deadly virus while 38 more people died from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 89192 with 3338 more people tested positive for the deadly virus while 38 more people died from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Out of total 38 corona patients died in the hospital during past 24 hours, while 11 patient among them were on ventilator, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Sindh followed by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Peshawar 14 percent, Bahawalpur 15 percent, Islamabad 22 percent and Lahore 18 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas including Lahore 24 percent, Bahawalpur 26 percent, Gujrat 25 percent and Islamabad 29 percent.

Around 156 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in, Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Balochistan and AJK.

Around 1,344,403 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Some 44,779 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 10,390 in Sindh, 18,830 in Punjab, 10,241 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,648 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 504 in Balochistan, 327 in GB, and 839 in AJK.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 1,463,111 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 40,741, Balochistan 34,819, GB 10,896, ICT 13,1628, KP 203,110, Punjab 489,655 and Sindh 552,262.

About 29,516 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 7,905 have perished in Sindh out of which 14 were died in hospital on Sunday. However, 13,252 had died in Punjab so far, with 10 deaths occurred in past 24 hours in the hospital.

Around 6,053 in KP where 12 of them died in hospital on Sunday, 988 in ICT with 02 died in hospital on Sunday, Balochistan 368, GB 189, AJK 761.

A total of 25,422,966 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals were equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1833 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.