38 disposal stations, 22 treatment plants fully functional

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 38 disposal stations and 22 treatment plants were fully functional while work on under-construction WASA schemes would be completed within a month, said Vice Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency Faisalabad (WASA) Sheikh Shahid Javed.

Talking to APP, he said that WASA administration had identified all areas of the city where sewerage system was not functional, adding that work on replacement of outdated sewerage lines was started in order to redress sewerage related issues in those areas.

He said that work on other development schemes was also in full swing and would be completed within a month.

People would get better water supply and sewerage facilities after completion of these projects, he added.

Sheikh Shahid Javed further said that WASA had initiated measures to start implementation on master plan to increase service area from 225 km to 410 km in Faisalabad.

He said that WASA was providing 110 million gallon potable water daily which would be enhanced up to 277 million gallons daily under phased manner.

He said that in consultation with JICA, WASA decided to divide the service areas into different zones in terms of water resources, while the proposeddistribution system will consist of 56 distribution centers, adding that each of which willhave ground storage and overhead storage as well.