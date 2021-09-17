UrduPoint.com

38 Distilleries Unearthed During Seven-day Crackdown: Addl IGP

The South Punjab police have unearthed 38 distilleries and confiscated thousands of litres of liquor during a seven-day crackdown against drug peddling across the South Punjab

This was disclosed by the Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan in a press release issued here on Friday.

He said that police have registered 609 cases against drug peddlers during the crackdown and confiscated 14,503 liters liquor, 798-kilogram Hashish, nine kg Heroin, six kg Opium, 27 kg Hemp and over six kg other drugs from the possession of drug peddlers.

The police have also launched a 15-day crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders across the South Punjab under a mission to make area crime free. The police have launched separate operations across the South Punjab during last 48 hours and arrested 224 proclaimed offenders and 123 court absconders,said a press release.

The Additional IGP said that crackdown against criminals would continue without any discrimination to make South Punjab crime and drugs free.

