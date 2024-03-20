38 drug traffickers arrested, narcotics recovered

The police took a drastic action against drug traffickers and nabbed 38 accused during last 24 hours from Faisalabad along with 33.920 kilograms (kg) cannabis (charas), 1.12 kg ice and 369 liter liquor

Giving some details, police spokesman said here on Wednesday that CIA Madina Town police arrested a couple and recovered 1.12 kg ice from their possession.

Similarly, D-Type colony recovered 18 kg cannabis from the possession of a drug trafficker Ejaz.