38 employees of KP judiciary tested positive for COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday said that so far 38 employees of PHC and district judiciary have been tested positive for coronavirus.

Total 109 tests were conducted in which 38 were positive, while results of six tests being awaited.

Two coronavirus patients have successfully recovered while 44 were quarantine at home. Two patients were hospitalized for treatment.

The PHC Tuesday notified that the principal seat and all other offices will remain under corona lockdown till May 31.

It said that all offices, branches, basic health units, bar rooms, Advocate General Block, Consultation Room, Bar library, Book shop, Service Shed of paralegal staff shall be closed except for essential staff of General Branch, Protocol, Security, Accounts Branch/ Nazir and AR(Mgt) offices.

The decision has been taken in view of corona cases reported in staff of PHC and to protect lives of people.

It said two single benches shall be functional, Institution Branch shall only receive bail matters and release copies of bail related matters only.

Two principal staff officers shall work in rotation. The officers belonging to out districts, ladies, and staff belonging to out districts and ladies staff shall be exempted from this duty.

The AR (Mgt) shall however be on duty throughout that period to personally supervise the protective and precautionary measures to be taken to disinfect and sanitize the principal seat in Peshawar.

AII staff of principal seat shall give affidavit as per proforma enclosed to the effect that neither they nor their immediate relatives, neighbours where immediate or distant are diagnosed with or suspected of corona (COVID-19) infection.

In case of this affidavit deposition the staff members would be under obligation to produce a Laboratory test report of being not infected with coronavirus.

The staff members reporting in affirmative of being infected with corona shall be immediately quarantine and on their return on 1 June they would be bound to produce lab test report showing that he has recovered thus is negative for the said disease.