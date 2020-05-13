UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

38 Employees Of KP Judiciary Tested Positive For COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 03:37 PM

38 employees of KP judiciary tested positive for COVID-19

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday said that so far 38 employees of PHC and district judiciary have been tested positive for coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday said that so far 38 employees of PHC and district judiciary have been tested positive for coronavirus.

Total 109 tests were conducted in which 38 were positive, while results of six tests being awaited.

Two coronavirus patients have successfully recovered while 44 were quarantine at home. Two patients were hospitalized for treatment.

The PHC Tuesday notified that the principal seat and all other offices will remain under corona lockdown till May 31.

It said that all offices, branches, basic health units, bar rooms, Advocate General Block, Consultation Room, Bar library, Book shop, Service Shed of paralegal staff shall be closed except for essential staff of General Branch, Protocol, Security, Accounts Branch/ Nazir and AR(Mgt) offices.

The decision has been taken in view of corona cases reported in staff of PHC and to protect lives of people.

It said two single benches shall be functional, Institution Branch shall only receive bail matters and release copies of bail related matters only.

Two principal staff officers shall work in rotation. The officers belonging to out districts, ladies, and staff belonging to out districts and ladies staff shall be exempted from this duty.

The AR (Mgt) shall however be on duty throughout that period to personally supervise the protective and precautionary measures to be taken to disinfect and sanitize the principal seat in Peshawar.

AII staff of principal seat shall give affidavit as per proforma enclosed to the effect that neither they nor their immediate relatives, neighbours where immediate or distant are diagnosed with or suspected of corona (COVID-19) infection.

In case of this affidavit deposition the staff members would be under obligation to produce a Laboratory test report of being not infected with coronavirus.

The staff members reporting in affirmative of being infected with corona shall be immediately quarantine and on their return on 1 June they would be bound to produce lab test report showing that he has recovered thus is negative for the said disease.

Related Topics

Peshawar Peshawar High Court May June All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB appoints Babar Azam  as new captain for ODI f ..

7 minutes ago

Norwegian wealth fund blacklists global resources, ..

5 minutes ago

Naseem Shah named in men’s central contract list ..

16 minutes ago

Naseem Shah named in men's central contract list f ..

12 minutes ago

Two killed in separate incidents in Mianwali

4 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto,Kaira, others PPP leaders offer con ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.