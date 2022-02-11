38 fertilizer dealers arrested, Rs 4.4m fine imposed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Director Agriculture Faiz Ahmad Kundi said on Friday that the price control magistrates conducted 9,279 inspections of fertilizer dealers in all four districts of the division and imposed Rs 4.48 million fine over profiteering during the ongoing crackdown on fertilizers hoarders and profiteers.

He said that 58 cases were registered, 38 dealers were arrested and 139 shops were sealed.

He said that 58,864 bags of urea fertilizer and 22,784 bags of DAP had been recovered from stockists across the division and sold out at the fixed rate.

The director agriculture said that the price magistrates conducted 2,496 inspections in Sargodha district and imposed Rs1.

1 million fine, while 25 dealers were arrested and 57 shops were sealed.

In district Khushab, the magistrates conducted 2,543 inspections, imposed Rs 691,000 fine over profiteering, seven dealers were arrested and 60 shops were sealed.

In Mianwali district, the magistrates conducted 2,690 inspections, imposed Rs 1.2 million fine and a case was registered against six dealers, three were arrested and 12 shops were sealed.

In district Bhakkar, 1,550 inspections were conducted, Rs 1.3 million fine was imposed, three dealers were arrested and 10 shops were sealed, he added.