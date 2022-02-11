UrduPoint.com

38 Fertilizer Dealers Arrested, Rs 4.4m Fine Imposed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 05:30 PM

38 fertilizer dealers arrested, Rs 4.4m fine imposed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Director Agriculture Faiz Ahmad Kundi said on Friday that the price control magistrates conducted 9,279 inspections of fertilizer dealers in all four districts of the division and imposed Rs 4.48 million fine over profiteering during the ongoing crackdown on fertilizers hoarders and profiteers.

He said that 58 cases were registered, 38 dealers were arrested and 139 shops were sealed.

He said that 58,864 bags of urea fertilizer and 22,784 bags of DAP had been recovered from stockists across the division and sold out at the fixed rate.

The director agriculture said that the price magistrates conducted 2,496 inspections in Sargodha district and imposed Rs1.

1 million fine, while 25 dealers were arrested and 57 shops were sealed.

In district Khushab, the magistrates conducted 2,543 inspections, imposed Rs 691,000 fine over profiteering, seven dealers were arrested and 60 shops were sealed.

In Mianwali district, the magistrates conducted 2,690 inspections, imposed Rs 1.2 million fine and a case was registered against six dealers, three were arrested and 12 shops were sealed.

In district Bhakkar, 1,550 inspections were conducted, Rs 1.3 million fine was imposed, three dealers were arrested and 10 shops were sealed, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture Fine Sargodha Price Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali All From Million

Recent Stories

Govt decides to further increase electricity tarif ..

Govt decides to further increase electricity tariff by Rs2.8 per unit

8 minutes ago
 Ranveer Singh reveals secrets behind his fashion a ..

Ranveer Singh reveals secrets behind his fashion and fitness

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan sets another record of 2.24 million vacci ..

Pakistan sets another record of 2.24 million vaccinations

30 minutes ago
 Who is the third wife of Aamir Liaqat Hussain?

Who is the third wife of Aamir Liaqat Hussain?

37 minutes ago
 EU Continues to Work in Ukraine in Usual Format - ..

EU Continues to Work in Ukraine in Usual Format - European Commission

13 minutes ago
 Vaccination of 2.4m Multanis completed: DC

Vaccination of 2.4m Multanis completed: DC

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>