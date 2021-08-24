38 fertilizer dealers fined

(@FahadShabbir)

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The Agriculture department on Tuesday launched a crackdown on dealers over selling DAP fertilizer at higher price than the rate fixed by the government.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Rana Habib-ur-Rehman Khan said that from August 1 to 24, 125 fertilizer dealers were checked in Sahiwal district, out of which 38 were found selling fertilizers at exorbitant prices.

The department imposed fine of Rs 342,000 on the dealers and also got registered FIR against them.

He said that development of agriculture was the top priority of the government, for which various measures were being taken for the welfare of farmers.