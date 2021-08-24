UrduPoint.com

38 Fertilizer Dealers Fined

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 09:16 PM

38 fertilizer dealers fined

The Agriculture department on Tuesday launched a crackdown on dealers over selling DAP fertilizer at higher price than the rate fixed by the government

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The Agriculture department on Tuesday launched a crackdown on dealers over selling DAP fertilizer at higher price than the rate fixed by the government.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Rana Habib-ur-Rehman Khan said that from August 1 to 24, 125 fertilizer dealers were checked in Sahiwal district, out of which 38 were found selling fertilizers at exorbitant prices.

The department imposed fine of Rs 342,000 on the dealers and also got registered FIR against them.

He said that development of agriculture was the top priority of the government, for which various measures were being taken for the welfare of farmers.

Related Topics

Agriculture Fine Sahiwal Price August FIR From Government Top

Recent Stories

COVID-19 catalysed development of media defence sy ..

COVID-19 catalysed development of media defence systems to help manage crises: M ..

3 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court seeks arguments on maintainabili ..

Lahore High Court seeks arguments on maintainability of plea to bar announcement ..

1 minute ago
 WHO slams 'shocking disparity' in access to vaccin ..

WHO slams 'shocking disparity' in access to vaccines

2 minutes ago
 Green signs fresh Saint-Etienne contract extension ..

Green signs fresh Saint-Etienne contract extension

2 minutes ago
 Russian Justice Ministry Says Labeled Dozhd TV as ..

Russian Justice Ministry Says Labeled Dozhd TV as Foreign Agent Due to Foreign F ..

2 minutes ago
 At Least 2 US Staff to Be Medevacked From Vietnam ..

At Least 2 US Staff to Be Medevacked From Vietnam Embassy After Havana Syndrome ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.