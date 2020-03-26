UrduPoint.com
38 Flour Sale Points Set Up In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

SIALKOT, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) : Assistant Commissioner Javeria Maqbul has said the district administration has established 38 flour sale points where trucks loaded with wheat flour were selling the commodity on government fixed price of Rs 805 per 20 kilograms.

She said the arrangement had been made to facilitate people in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

