38 Found Corona Positive At GMC Quarantine Center

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:54 PM

38 found corona positive at GMC quarantine center

The corona tests of 38 suspects out of a total 80 kept at Gomal Medical College quarantine centre here were found positive here Wednesday while 38 were found negative and test of 4 suspects were sent for laboratory for re-test

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) : The corona tests of 38 suspects out of a total 80 kept at Gomal Medical College quarantine centre here were found positive here Wednesday while 38 were found negative and test of 4 suspects were sent for laboratory for re-test.

Focal Person Dr Majid Salim told media here that presently 241 suspects of corona virus are kept at the quarantine center where test of 80 suspected persons were sent to laboratory for test, adding that more tests of remaining suspects were yet to be sent.

