38 Four-wheelers, Motorcycles Added To Police Patrolling Fleet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 06:24 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) 38 four-wheelers and motorcycles that have been dysfunctional for a long were added to the police patrolling fleet after proper maintenance ahead of elections at a ceremony here on Tuesday.

CDPO Sadiq Ali handed over nine (9) vehicles to Elite Force, a coaster and 10 patrolling vehicles to police, seven motorcycles to Muhafiz Squad and 11 heavy motorcycles to Dolphin Squad.

CPO said that the addition of new vehicles and motorcycles would improve police performance. He asked the MTO to regularly check the official vehicles and keep them fit for operational duties.

He told drivers to ensure the engine oil is replaced regularly and the mechanical fault is rectified timely. SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf, SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi and other officials were present.

