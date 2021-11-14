UrduPoint.com

38 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Reported In Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 10:50 PM

38 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Health officials on Sunday said that 38 new Coronavirus cases were reported in the Federal capital during the last 24 hours.

According to an official of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), as many as 26 cases were reported on Saturday while 26 cases were reported on Friday.

He said so far 107,313 cases were reported from the federal capital and 948 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while 106,037 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of different areas of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking action on a violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps by its inspection teams.

The administration had been asked to take action on the violation of SOPs at shops, workshops, and restaurants.

The inspection teams had been directed to issue notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs.

Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease. He advised the citizens to continue to follow the social distancing, use of masks, and other precautionary measures to stop the increasing transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

