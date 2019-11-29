38 held for massive crackdown against criminals in Capital

The police have arrested 38 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The police have arrested 38 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Friday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

Owing these efforts, Aabpar police arrested two accused Nawaz and Adnan Khalid and recovered 260 gram hashish from their possession while another accused Qasir Masih was held for decanting gas in cylinders. Secretariat police also arrested Rizwan involved in decanting gas in cylinders.

Kohsar police arrested two accused Saleem and Shahnawaz and recovered a total of 990 gram hashish from their possession. Banigala police arrested Bashrat, Ramash, Imran, Khalid Mehmood, Tanveer, Gulrez and recovered a total of 16 wine bottles from them.

The police also arrested accused Iftikhar and Zia-Ur-Rehman and recovered SMG gun from them while three afghan nationals Aman-Ullah, Dilwar and Farhad were nabbed for residing illegally in the country.

Golra police arrested accused two accused Abdul Ghafar and Asim Iqbal and recovered 115 gram heroin and stolen mobile phone from them.

Tarnol police arrested four accused Imran-Ullah, Sheeraz Khan, Sajjad and Imatiz and recovered a total of 1565 gram hashish and 150 gram heroin from their possession.

Ramana police arrested Afzal and recovered 1120 gram hashish from him .

Noon police arrested two persons Salman khan and Zulfqar for having 210 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol. Sihala police arrested Saqib and recovered 210 gram hashish from him while Nasir was held for selling petroleum products illegally.

During special checking in the whole city, the police nabbed nine proclaimed offenders and impounded 120 bikes at various police stations being driven without documents.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed said that these social evils would be curbed and those backing drug peddlers and professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand.

He further emphasized that this campaign would continue till elimination of anti-social elements.