38 held;narcotics, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Friday arrested 38 criminals from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police,the teams conducted raids and nabbed 21drug pushers and recovered 4.

6 kg hashish and 196 litres liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 persons and recovered six pistols, three guns and a number of bullets from their possession.Meanwhile, the police held eight kite sellers and seized 327 kites and 23 string rolls from them. Further investigation was underway.