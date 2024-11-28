Open Menu

38-kanal State Land Retrieved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Tehsil Chak Jhumra administration retrieved state land worth millions of rupees at a nearby village on Thursday.

A team headed by Assistant Commissioner Shahid Bashir vacated 38 canal land and demolished 14 deras/havelis of the farmers.

The charge of the land was handed over to the revenue department.

