3.8-magnitude earthquake hits Swat, Saidu Sharif adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :A 3.8-magnitude earthquake hit Swat, Saidu Sharif and surrounding areas on Sunday afternoon, causing area residents to panic.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), tremors were felt in Swat, Shangla, Kalam, Saidu Sharif, Malakand, Buner, Dasu, Kohistan, Khyber Agency, Noshehra, Parachinar and other regions.

The people were terrified and came out of buildings and houses, reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba and ashtaghfar, a private news channel reported.

No report of any loss of life or property was received after the earthquake.

The origin of the quake was the Hindu-Kush range with depth of 130 Kilometers.