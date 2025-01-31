3.8-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Jhelum, Adjoining Areas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) A moderate earthquake with an intensity of 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Jhelum and its adjoining areas on early Friday morning.
According to the epicentre details, the earthquake had its center 38 kilometers northeast of Jhelum city, with a focal depth of 10 kilometers, private news channel reported.
Fortunately, no reports of significant damage or casualties have been received so far.
