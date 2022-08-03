3.8 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :A 3.8 magnitude earthquake jolted Lasbela and other parts of Balochistan on Wednesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD's National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the earthquake took place 103 kilometres northwest of the Bela area at the depth of 33km.

Tremors were felt in the Lasebela district and its surroundings.

This was the second time that an earthquake struck the province within a week. On July 31, another quake measuring 5.6 magnitudes struck several parts of the Makran Division of the province, while tremors were felt in the Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, and Kech areas as well.

No casualties or damage to property were immediately reported.