UrduPoint.com

3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Parts Of Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2022 | 09:05 PM

3.8 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake jolted Lasbela and other parts of Balochistan on Wednesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

QUETTA, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :A 3.8 magnitude earthquake jolted Lasbela and other parts of Balochistan on Wednesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD's National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the earthquake took place 103 kilometres northwest of the Bela area at the depth of 33km.

Tremors were felt in the Lasebela district and its surroundings.

This was the second time that an earthquake struck the province within a week. On July 31, another quake measuring 5.6 magnitudes struck several parts of the Makran Division of the province, while tremors were felt in the Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, and Kech areas as well.

No casualties or damage to property were immediately reported.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Balochistan Gwadar Pasni Lasbela Bela July

Recent Stories

Airbus scraps A350 contract with Qatar Airways in ..

Airbus scraps A350 contract with Qatar Airways in feud

28 minutes ago
 Martyred Major Pilot Saeed Ahmed Tunio buried with ..

Martyred Major Pilot Saeed Ahmed Tunio buried with full military honors

28 minutes ago
 First digital Pilot census completed

First digital Pilot census completed

28 minutes ago
 Deja vu as new Iceland volcano erupts near capital ..

Deja vu as new Iceland volcano erupts near capital

28 minutes ago
 36 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

36 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

35 minutes ago
 14 criminals held, contraband seized

14 criminals held, contraband seized

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.