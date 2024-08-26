38 martyred, 21 suspects killed in attack incidents of Balochistan: CM Bugti

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti on Monday said that at least 38 innocent people were martyred while 21 militants were killed during operation in recent attack incidents of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti on Monday said that at least 38 innocent people were martyred while 21 militants were killed during operation in recent attack incidents of the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here.

Provincial Ministers including Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Raheela Hameed Durrani, Mir Asim Kurd Gello, Mir Haji Ali Madad Jatak, Malik Naeem Bazai and other were present on the occasion.

Balochistan Chief Minister said that check posts would be established on national highways in order to ensure protection of people during traveling in the province.

He said that the militants killed innocent people were a terrorists and they were not Baloch saying that strict action would be taken against terrorists killing innocent people to bring them to justice and revenge to be taken for all martyrs.

Pakistan is in a crude illusion, how to negotiate with those who challenge the writ of the state by raising guns?, he said.

He said that however, one could talk to the political people including Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, Nawabzada Khalid Magsi, Pashtunkhawa Milly Awami Party about the political issue.

The CM said that all intelligent people have to decide that they would stand with these people, those who wanted to break Pakistan with slogans of independent Balochistan or would stand with those who were making Pakistan.

When rockets are thrown from the crowd at the FC headquarters in Turbat, the FCs throw flowers at them in return?, he said adding that those people come out in the name of missing persons to get people’s sympathy while they did not want to negotiating with government.

Balochistan Chief Minister said that the cowardly incidents that took place last night and terrorists martyred around 38 innocent people in different districts saying that in these incidents Baloch did not kill Punjabis but terrorists killed Pakistanis.

He said that 21 terrorists have been killed in the clearance operation by the security forces while the operation was still going on at two places to bring anti-peace elements to justice.

Mir Sarfaraz Bagti said that this fight was the fight of the state, which included every section including the judiciary, lawyers, politicians, journalists.

He said that it could not be that you challenge the state with a gun and then kill innocent people by creating hatred in the people and giving a justification through propaganda.

Militants have also martyred Pashtuns and Balochs, after these incidents, it is time to think for those who have a soft spot for terrorists, he mentioned adding that they were targeting the common citizens on the roads and then run away after a few minutes.

He said that this ongoing war was being fought on the basis of intelligence and we have all the strongest in this regard, there was evidence as to who they were as their facilitators.

We have already said that our doors are open for negotiations, but nothing is accepted by the force of the gun. If there is any conflict, it can be resolved through negotiations, here, there is a gun on one side, then how is the problem political? Yes, of course, if there are problems of political people, we can sit down and talk, he said.

He said that security forces have made sacrifices for peace. The CM said that the state would stand with oppressed people saying that it was responsibility of government to protect public lives and their property in the areas.

While answering the questions of journalists, he said that there were such long roads, he said that the government of Balochistan has decided that it would not get involved in the propaganda of social media and could not allow the propaganda of those who malign institutions by foreign intelligence agencies to be successful.

Rather, we have to think whether this 4g internet is beneficial for us or harmful, terrorist acts then they boldly make the clips viral on social media, he said.