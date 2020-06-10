UrduPoint.com
38 More Confirmed Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 09:29 PM

After an addition of 38 more COVID-19 confirmed cases during last 24 years , the total number of positive cases has reached to 2753 in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :After an addition of 38 more COVID-19 confirmed cases during last 24 years , the total number of positive cases has reached to 2753 in the district.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR)Punjab,8651 coronavirus suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 2753 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 1262 discharged after recovery.

"Presently 374 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in various quarantine facilities of the district while 1003 were quarantined in isolation at homes,"he added.

The report said that 113 were died in the district including 42 belonged to Rawal Town,19 Potahar town,37 Rawalpindi cantt,7 Gujar khan,4 Taxila,and 4 Kalar syedan.

Meanwhile disinfection was carried out at 205 different places especially where suspected cases were reported,he added.

