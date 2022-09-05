UrduPoint.com

38 More Dengue Patients Reported In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2022 | 05:10 PM

38 more dengue patients reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 38 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 570.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Monday said that among the new cases, 22 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, seven from Potohar rural, three from Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Taxila Cantonment while one of each patient reported from Chaklala Cantonment, Taxila rural, and Kahutta.

Dr Sajjad said 130 patients were admitted in the city's allied hospitals, including 51 in the Holy Family Hospital, 45 in District Headquarters Hospital, and 34 in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

He added that out of the total admitted patients, 80 tested positives, with 64 belonging to Rawalpindi and 16 from outside districts.

The district administration had sealed three premises, registered five FIRs, issued challans to three, notices to 55, and a fine of Rs 8,000 was imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district during the last 24 hours.

