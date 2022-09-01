UrduPoint.com

38 More Dengue Patients Surface In RWP

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 05:30 PM

38 more dengue patients surface in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 38 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 458.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, on Thursday said that, among the new cases, 25 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, five from Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi and Islamabad one of each patient reported from Chaklala Cantonment, Taxila Cantonment, Potohar rural and Kahutta.

He said that the district health authority had sealed 420 premises, registered 1,414 FIRs, issued challans to 1,398, notices to 6,124, and a fine of Rs 3,808,600 was imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district from January 1, 2022, to till date.

He added that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding dengue larvae and asked the concerned to remove stagnant water in outdoor and house hold settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding.

Furthermore, the health official urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and not to leave any place wet with stagnant water as water accumulation was a leading cause of mosquito-borne diseases, including dengue fever.

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Dengue Water Fine Rawalpindi Taxila January From

Recent Stories

Footballer Maria Khan excited to represent Pakista ..

Footballer Maria Khan excited to represent Pakistan at international level

3 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan to bear Laal Singh Chaddha’s INR100 c ..

Aamir Khan to bear Laal Singh Chaddha’s INR100 crores losses  

39 minutes ago
 HBL Launches Konnect Islamic Account

HBL Launches Konnect Islamic Account

1 hour ago
 Zara Noor Abbas's reel with her gang goes viral on ..

Zara Noor Abbas's reel with her gang goes viral on social media

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

2 hours ago
 PCB handling of Shaheen injury 'criminal': Hafeez

PCB handling of Shaheen injury 'criminal': Hafeez

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.