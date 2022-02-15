UrduPoint.com

38 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 10:37 PM

38 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

As many as 38 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 38 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 735 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 369 while 27,569 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 50 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 23 at DHQ Hospital and 7 at General Hospital. He further said that 289 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shoigu Inspects Naval Exercises in Mediterranean - ..

Shoigu Inspects Naval Exercises in Mediterranean - Russian Defense Ministry

1 minute ago
 Shoigu Meets Syrian President Bashar Assad - Russi ..

Shoigu Meets Syrian President Bashar Assad - Russian Defense Ministry

1 minute ago
 Lavrov Notes to Blinken Inadmissibility of Aggress ..

Lavrov Notes to Blinken Inadmissibility of Aggressive Rhetoric - Russian Foreign ..

1 minute ago
 NATO Enlargement Not on Agenda Right Now - Scholz

NATO Enlargement Not on Agenda Right Now - Scholz

1 minute ago
 ATC awards life term to accused of murder case

ATC awards life term to accused of murder case

5 minutes ago
 Japanese Prime Minister Says Ready to Lend Ukraine ..

Japanese Prime Minister Says Ready to Lend Ukraine $100Mln in Emergency Assistan ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>