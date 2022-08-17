38 new cases of dengue virus in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :About 38 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Wednesday while no loss of life occurred.

According to the Health department, total 477 cases of the virus had been reported so far during the current year while two people died from the virus and 58 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

An anti dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department perished dengue larvae at 1,657 places in the province during daily based surveillance.

The squad conducted surveillance at 415,425 indoor and 104,016 outdoor places to detect dengue larva during the last 24 hours in different places.

The health department urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment cleanand dry to protect themselves from dengue.