UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

38 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 10:06 PM

38 new COVID-19 cases reported in Faisalabad

As many as 38 people were tested COVID-19 positive during past 24 hours, taking total number of active cases to 726 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 38 people were tested COVID-19 positive during past 24 hours, taking total number of active cases to 726 in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for Health Department said that 539 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories during the 24 hours.

He said that so far 6,214 people had recovered from the disease since March 2019. He said that total 635 beds, 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital, had been allocated for COVID-19 patients.

He said that at present, 111 patients including 34 confirmed patientswere under treatment at Allied Hospital, while 32 including 3 confirmedpatients had been admitted to DHQ Hospital.

Related Topics

Faisalabad From

Recent Stories

Citizen express solidarity with inhabitants of IIO ..

2 minutes ago

Labourer killed another injured as wall collapses ..

2 minutes ago

Brain cancer linked to tissue healing: Researchers ..

2 minutes ago

Czechs hope special Covid currency will boost econ ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC, Allies Mull Output Increase Exemption for Ru ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Detects New SARS-CoV-2 Variant in National Wh ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.