38 out of 80 suspect cases confirmed in DIK: Focal Person

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Focal Person Muftui Mahmood Teaching Hospital Dr Majid Khan here on Wednesday said that some people spread rumors but 38 cases confirmed positive out of 80 suspects.

He said that health authorities quarantined total 241 Iran returned pilgrims at the center established at Mufti Mahmood Teaching Hospital.

He informed that the samples of 80 suspects were sent to Khyber Medical University Peshawar where 38 of them had been tested positive for Coronaviruis while the rest ones were stated cleared.

He added that more samples were also to be sent to the lab for testing procedure.