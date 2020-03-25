UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

38 Out Of 80 Suspect Cases Confirmed In DIK: Focal Person

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:36 PM

38 out of 80 suspect cases confirmed in DIK: Focal Person

Focal Person Muftui Mahmood Teaching Hospital Dr Majid Khan here on Wednesday said that some people spread rumors but 38 cases confirmed positive out of 80 suspects

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Focal Person Muftui Mahmood Teaching Hospital Dr Majid Khan here on Wednesday said that some people spread rumors but 38 cases confirmed positive out of 80 suspects.

He said that health authorities quarantined total 241 Iran returned pilgrims at the center established at Mufti Mahmood Teaching Hospital.

He informed that the samples of 80 suspects were sent to Khyber Medical University Peshawar where 38 of them had been tested positive for Coronaviruis while the rest ones were stated cleared.

He added that more samples were also to be sent to the lab for testing procedure.

Related Topics

Peshawar Iran Khyber Medical University Mufti

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director-General of Abu ..

10 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending some rules o ..

10 minutes ago

Prime Minister and WHO Hepatitis Eradication Initi ..

13 minutes ago

Panic in UK

18 minutes ago

S. Korea's Moon to Share Seoul's Experience in Fig ..

3 minutes ago

EU Council Calls for Europe-Wide Crisis Management ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.