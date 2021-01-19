38 outlaws held in faisalabad

The police arrested 38 criminals including eleven proclaimed offenders in the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The police arrested 38 criminals including eleven proclaimed offenders in the district during past 24 hours.

According to a police spokesperson here on Tuesday,the teams conducted various areas and arrested eleven proclaimed offenders,six drug pushers,7 gamblers,12 illegal weapon holders and two kite sellers.

The team recovered 1.5 kg hashish,108 litres of liquor, stake money Rs 7920, nine pistols, a Kalashnikov,a rifle, a gun and several rounds, 87 kites and 37 string rolls.

Further investigation was underway.