Open Menu

38 PA, 3 NA Results Received: Afridi

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 11:10 PM

38 PA, 3 NA results received: Afridi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Mohammad Fareed Afridi said Friday that so far 38 Provincial Assembly Constituencies results out of 51 constituencies and 3 out of 16 National Assembly constituencies have been received.

In a statement issued here, he said inconclusive and unofficial results of the National and Provincial constituencies of Balochistan are being received. The remote areas of Balochistan and the law and order situation are the reasons for the delay in the results.

He said that most of the constituencies of the National Assembly in Balochistan consist of two or more districts and the polling stations are far apart, he said adding that there have been many incidents of landmines and terrorism during the election due to which polling staff and election materials could not be delivered at night. Soon the results of all constituencies of Balochistan will be completed, Mohammad Fareed Afridi maintained.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Balochistan Law And Order Provincial Assembly Afridi All

Recent Stories

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

8 hours ago
 KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

8 hours ago
 Nawaz to address victory once final results obtain ..

Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam

8 hours ago
 Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with ..

Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..

9 hours ago

President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count

9 hours ago
 NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Kh ..

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif

9 hours ago
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in ele ..

Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results

10 hours ago
 NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Kha ..

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

15 hours ago
 U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in t ..

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

18 hours ago
 Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan