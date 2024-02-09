38 PA, 3 NA results received: Afridi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Mohammad Fareed Afridi said Friday that so far 38 Provincial Assembly Constituencies results out of 51 constituencies and 3 out of 16 National Assembly constituencies have been received.

In a statement issued here, he said inconclusive and unofficial results of the National and Provincial constituencies of Balochistan are being received. The remote areas of Balochistan and the law and order situation are the reasons for the delay in the results.

He said that most of the constituencies of the National Assembly in Balochistan consist of two or more districts and the polling stations are far apart, he said adding that there have been many incidents of landmines and terrorism during the election due to which polling staff and election materials could not be delivered at night. Soon the results of all constituencies of Balochistan will be completed, Mohammad Fareed Afridi maintained.

APP/ask.