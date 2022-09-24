38 people shifted to shelter home

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration shifted 38 shelter-less people from Sammundri Road, Samanabad, Station Chowk, Jhang Road, Dhubi Ghat and Clock Tower Chowk to shelter homes in the city through a shuttle service during last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Saturday that shelter-less people were not only provided shelter for a night but also served them with dinner.

Three vehicles of Faisalabad Urban Transport Society (FUTS) provided free pick and dropfacilities to those people who spent their nights on footpaths, greenbelts or other open areaso that they could spend their night in shelter home with dignity and respect, he added.