38 Police Officials Face Departmental Action On Negligence, Public Complaints

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tunio has informed that 16 station house officers were suspended while 22 other personnel were dismissed from service on public complaints and negligence from duty.

The SSP in performance report for first half of the year released here on Friday warned that action would be taken against police personnel found guilty of negligence or not cooperating with public.

The SSP in the report claimed that during last 6 months police recovered 11 repeaters, 3 rifles, 120 live bullets, 95 cartridges, 9 shot guns, 14 pistols, 11 revolvers, one mouser and 4 hand grenades from possession of criminals.

As many as 144 drug paddlers were arrested and cases against 141 of them had been registered. he informed adding that 7 maund 14 kilo 390 grams hashish, 1755 liters moonshine, 904 bottles of whiskey and 196 pouches of raw wine were seized.

Police nabbed 3 robbers in injured condition after encounters, 25 proclaimed offenders and 153 absconders were arrested while one Afghan national living illegally was also apprehended, the SSP told. Cases also registered against 90 professional beggars, the report added.

On unauthorized use of loud speaker and inciting the public, 10 speaker were also booked according the law, he report said.

