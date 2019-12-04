38 POs among 343 outlaws arrested during November: Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) : Local Police has arrested 343 outlaws including 38 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) in search and strike operations conducted during last month.

According to a report issued by police here Tuesday, the arrests were made in crackdown launched under National Action Plan.

Police also recovered 13 Kalashnikovs, 17 rifles, 55 shotguns, four daggers and 2197 cartridges of various bores.

42 kilogram hashish, 1.8 kilogram heroin, 412 kilogram ICE and 18 bottles of liquor were also seized during the crackdown.

Police also checked data of 33562 vehicles besides visiting 4885 rented houses. Police also nabbed 13 for aerial firing.